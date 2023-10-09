'A film you sink into': Canadian film released over 20 years ago re-released in theatres across country

A Canadian movie released over 20 years ago is getting re-released in theatres across Canada.

The Nature of Nicholas, originally released in 2002, was filmed in Manitoba and is described as a coming of age tale.

The film played in Regina on Oct. 7, then will go on to be shown in Toronto, Calgary, Thunder Bay, Medicine Hat, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, and Vancouver.

“This is a film that crosses a lot of genres. It is a film you sink into,” said Jeff Erbach, the writer and director of the film.

In 2018, Canadian Company Zellco Entertainment, picked up the rights to the film.

“We were on a mission to find long, lost Canadian films that were pretty good or interesting and give them another life,” said David Zellis, President of Zellco Entertainment.

Bringing back these older movies, Zellis hopes they find the audience they were originally looking for.

The film has been posted online for many years on various platforms and has racked up hundreds of thousands of views.

“The movie is kind of a niche film. People really appreciate it on a lot of levels, so it’s really had a life after a long period,” said Erbach.

Erbach now resides in Regina and has moved on to other things. He still does have a few things from the film, including a script and VHS copy of the movie.

Erbach hopes the viewers of the movie find it memorable and is a conversation starter.

When we made the film, we wanted to make something drastically different than what people have seen,” said Erbach.

The Nature of Nicholas will be playing Oct. 22 in Saskatoon.