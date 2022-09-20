A final bow for Rainbow Cinemas in Regina

As the curtain gets set to close for Regina’s Rainbow Cinemas Golden Mile on Sunday, nostalgia seemed to be the theme.

Bringing back 1998 pricing of $1.50 matinees and $2.50 evening shows, the cinema is also showing a Canadian production that has ties in Saskatchewan.

Back to its grassroots, “Brotherhood,” which premiered at the Rainbow just over a year ago, was selected as the final Canadian film to be shown on the big screen.

“We thought it would be a great way to end out our time here, running it again at a discount rate so everyone could happily come to it at the $1.50 rate in the afternoon,” said Tom Hendricksen, Manager at the Rainbow Cinemas.

“To be invited back over a year later, for the final week is poignant and bittersweet and it’s very nice that we’re the last Canadian film that’s going to light up the big screen there,” said Richard Bell, writer & director of “Brotherhood”.

The film was funded in conjunction with Saskatchewan composer, William Rowson, who was born in Regina and grew up in Saskatoon.

“I was quite honoured that they chose to screen it there, for sure,” he told CTV.

Seeing an independent discount theatre such as Golden Mile close is heartbreaking for some, especially Hendricksen who has worked at the cinema for over 15 years.

“It’s a rollercoaster, it really is… you kinda thought this place was going to be around forever,” he mused.

“It will really hit me three weeks out when I think, ‘Right, it’s closed and I’m not going back there.’”

Independent theatres like the Rainbow are important not only for movie lovers, but for those who work in the film industry, especially in Canada.

“A lot of us that work in and make films such as “Brotherhood,” really rely on independent cinemas. You connect with and there’s a whole community of them all around the country and they’re the most supportive of what we do,” said Rowson.

For the last week, a number of films are being shown, including “Jurassic World Domination,” “Nope,” and “Where the Crawdads Sing,” to name a few.

In addition, on the last day, Sept. 25th, take home popcorn will be on sale, buy two bags and get the third free.

The last movie to be shown at the theatre will be “Beast” at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, and while the curtain may be closing, Hendricksen said the response from the community has been a standing ovation.

“The support has been overwhelming, and so it’s nice to know that we’re going to be missed. It sucks that we’re going to be missed, but it’s nice to know there’s that love out there in the community for us.”