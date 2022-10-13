iHeartRadio

A first look at the new pop-up park opening in downtown Kitchener


Crews set up new pop-up park in Kitchener on Oct. 13. (CTV News/Dave Pettitt)

The City of Kitchener is setting up a pop-up park on King Street downtown.

It will feature accessible pathways, open green space, nature-based play elements for passive use and cultural activities, an open fire, picnic tables, community food gardens and interactive art.

The city said in a news release, its goal is to engage residents on the future of parks and open spaces.

The park will open to the public the morning of Friday.

