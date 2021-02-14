Just to get a simple eye appointment for children who live in communities on the James Bay Coast is an expensive and lengthy ordeal.

But the 'Indigenous Children Eye Examination Project'--ICEE for short--is going to change that. It's a new partnership between McMaster University and the Weeneebayko Area Health Authority.

It's been underway since last June and it provides eye care for all children between the ages of six months and eighteen years.

"You cannot rely on a child to tell you when they can't see because they will adapt and if they can't see, they assume that's normal, so screening is actually a key part," said Dr. Kourosh Sabri, a paediatric ophthalmologist with McMaster University's Children's Hospital.

It's taken years for Dr. Sabri to acquire funding for the project.

“There is no eye care for these children in the communities, you have to fly to Timmins even for a simple eye exam. So we went to all the communities along the coast, met with the chiefs and I have to thank them for coming to the table every year for five, six years to provide support letters," he said.

The project is funded by Indigenous Services Canada under Jordan's Principle at 1.7 million dollars.



As listed on the Government of Canada website, Jordan’s Principle Jordan's Principle makes sure all First Nations children living in Canada can access the products, services and supports they need, when they need them.



Funding can help with a wide range of health, social and educational needs, including the unique needs that First Nations Two-Spirit and LGBTQQIA children and youth and those with disabilities may have.

https://www.sac-isc.gc.ca/eng/1568396042341/1568396159824

Community nurses are equipped with tools and software which connects them with McMaster University's eye specialists to conduct virtual eye examinations.

“If you have concerns about your child’s vision even if it’s just you know for example you know they can’t read something or you notice something about their eyes or anything like that, call in, we’ll book an appointment and you can have your child seen for vision screening or an assessment by an optometrist, or if necessary by an ophthalmologist," said Dr. Elaine Innes, chief of staff for the Weeneebayko Area Health Authority.

The goal is to establish a self-sustaining, long-term model of care, and the teams are confident the project can act as a catalyst for more Indigenous-focused vision care programs for children in other underserved parts of Canada.