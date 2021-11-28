A frosty morning makes way for a cloudy afternoon

A chilly Ottawa morning will make way for a partly cloudy afternoon, with the temperature staying below zero.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital includes sunny conditions and a wind chill of around -13 in the morning, but clouds are expected to move in by noon. Sunday's afternoon high is -2 C, with a wind chill of -4.

The average high for this time of year is closer to 1 C.

Overnight, expect a partly cloudy sky with a low of -7 C and a wind chill near -9.

A sunny sky is in the forecast for Monday with a high of -2 C.

Tuesday's outlook is mainly cloudy with a chance of flurries and a high of -3 C.

A few flurries could be in the cards on Wednesday as well.

Late in the week, the outlook calls for temperatures to climb above the freezing mark, meaning flurries could change to rain showers.