A fruitful first weekend for Christmas Check Stop campaign in Lethbridge

The annual Christmas Check Stop campaign in Lethbridge is coming off a busy first weekend.

Lethbridge police say some 700 vehicles were pulled over this past weekend.

As a result, one impaired driver was arrested, three immediate roadside sanction failures and two IRS warnings were issued and one graduated driving licence was suspended.

Police in the southern Alberta city were assisted by MADD Lethbridge and Area, who are regular partners in such endeavours.

"The Christmas Check Stop program will continue throughout December in an effort to apprehend impaired drivers and remove them from the road." Lethbridge police said in a release Monday afternoon.

"If you are going to drink, plan ahead and make arrangements for a safe ride home."