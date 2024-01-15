'A game we mark on our calendars': Calgary Flames to host Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night

As they battle the Arizona Coyotes at the Saddledome on Tuesday, the Calgary Flames will also celebrate Canada's Armed Forces.

It will be the 18th annual Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night.

More than 400 members and their families are expected.

"This is a game we mark on our calendars every year," said John Bean, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation president and CEO, in a release issued Monday.

"It is an honour and a privilege to be able to host members of the Canadian Armed Forces at a Calgary Flames game and in the Scotiabank Saddledome.

"Not only does this allow us to show our appreciation for the service and sacrifice our service people and their families make, it also provides a platform for our fans to do the same."

You'll know the event by the number of yellow ribbons worn as a sign of respect, but there will also be several other special additions to Tuesday's game.

Capt. Kathryn Guenther, a CF-18 Pilot at 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron in Cold Lake, Alta., and Master Warrant Officer Chris Downey, a 23-year member of the Royal Canadian Air Force, will start Tuesday's event with a ceremonial face-off.

Brandi Sidoryk from His Majesty's Ship Tecumseh and a ceremonial flag party from 41 Canadian Brigade Group will join George Canyon for the national anthems, as will Calgary Cadets members.

In-game promotions and a special tribute video will also involve Canadian Armed Forces members.

All members also receive a 25 per cent discount on Calgary Team Store purchases.

And members are welcome on the ice after the game for a photo with the Flames.

Tuesday, the Flames will also raise funds for the Calgary Military Family Resource Centre and Support Our Troops in a couple of ways.

The Flames said in Monday's release Calgary Team Store locations will sell limited-edition apparel with proceeds directed to the resource centre and Support Our Troops.

A portion of the game’s 60-40 raffle sales will also be donated.

Over the appreciation nights’ nearly two decades, more than $450,000 has been raised for the causes.