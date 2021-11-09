'A gem amongst the collection': Storied First World War jacket found in Lethbridge theatre

A jacket from the First World War belonging to a soldier with a storied link to Lethbridge, Alta. is now part of the Galt Museum's permanent collection after being discovered among costumes at the Yates Theatre.

Back in 2017, the Playgoers of Lethbridge invited Kevin MacLean, the collection technician at the Galt Museum and Archives, to look through old costumes tucked away at the theatre, which was undergoing renovations.

Representatives from the Playgoers thought they may have some outfits with cultural value — and they were right.

After carefully inspecting more than 100 pieces of clothing, collections assistant Kirstan Schamuhn identified a jacket with significant value.

It belonged to Maj. Alexander Boswell Stafford — the first Battery Commander of the 39th Battery, which was raised out of Lethbridge in 1915.

"The uniform helps tell the story of A. B. Stafford's life and military career. It's a valuable addition to the Galt's collection," said Glenn Miler, local historian and retired warrant.

"All of the artillery from World War One came from Lethbridge, but when you look at the Galt resources of archives and artifacts, it's hard to prove. There's lots of artifacts and stories still out there that remain to be discovered."

The military jacket from the First World War is now part of the Galt Museum and Archives' permanent collection.

Stafford fought in the battle of Vimy Ridge in April 1917, and was later critically injured by a German shell in June of the same year.

According to museum representatives, these types of First World War items are incredibly hard to find, making this jacket a massive piece of the region's history.

"This would definitely be a gem amongst the collection now," said MacLean.

"Most of those gems, you would think would have come in 50 years ago, but to have something come in, in 2021 that's this important, it made the hair on the back of my neck stand up."

The Playgoers of Lethbridge has been around for nearly 100 years, making it one of the oldest operating amateur theatre groups in Canada.

No one knows just how long the jacket was tucked away.

"People will give us things that they feel have some significance and they don't want to take it to the thrift shop, they don't want to throw it away, and they're hoping it can be used again," said Playgoers president Elaine Jagielski.

"To realize that this actually is part of the Stafford name, the Stafford family, which of course has significance in Lethbridge, was amazing."

The Staffords were among the first families to settle in Lethbridge in the late 1800s.

Alexander Stafford was one of 13 children of William and Jane Stafford, who moved to the southern Alberta region in 1883.

Today, you don't have to look far to see the Stafford name around the city.

Adding this rare, significant tunic to the museum's collection is a huge step in the right direction when it comes to sharing the city's rich history and keeping its stories alive.

"Our mission as an institution is to engage in the human history of southwestern Alberta, together, preserving and sharing collections and stories," said Darrin Martens, executive director and CEO of the Galt Museum and Archives.

Stafford died in 1917, and his permanent resting place is in France.