A giant addition to the west end
Giant Tiger has opened its fourth location in the City of Windsor.
A ceremony was held early Saturday morning to launch the new 17,500 square foot retail store on Huron Church Road near Tecumseh Road.
The discount retailer is part of the redevelopment of the former Studio 4 property. A plaza is also part of the offering.
Ward 2 city councilor, Fabio Costante says Giant Tiger fills a large void left when Zellers closed over a decade ago. He is excited to see a new energy emerging on Huron Church that he suspects will continue in the next few years.
"About two years from now when we see seventy percent of the trucks off Huron Church," remarked Costante. "I think this street is going to be a bustling commercial and potentially residential corridor that is going to be more commuter friendly and pedestrian friendly as well."
