'A gift to everyone': Brad Hornung’s legacy honoured with naming of academic centre at U of R

The legacy of former Regina Pat Brad Hornung has been solidified at the University of Regina’s new Accommodations Test Centre, which has renamed in his honour.

Hornung played two seasons with the Pats, from 1985 to 1987, before his playing career came to a sudden end on March 1, 1987. During a game against the Moose Jaw Warriors, he suffered a severe spinal cord injury that left him a quadriplegic.

He began studies at the University of Regina (U of R) a few years later, graduating from Campion College with a Bachelor of Arts in History in 1996 and received an honorary doctorate in 2018.

Hornung was one of the first students in the university’s history to require extensive accommodations during his studies.

He passed away earlier this year in February after a bout with cancer. He was 52-years-old.

Current U of R researcher Stephen King took notes for Hornung in the early 90’s. They became lifelong friends.

“He was a gift to everyone,” he said. “Brad was an exceptional person of unconquerable spirit.”

Hornung was always interested in creating a more accessible campus for students who had similar academic needs to him.

Now called the Brad Hornung Accommodations Test Centre, the academic centre offers students a consistent testing environment to ensure all students requiring accommodations are supported in their academic pursuits.

“When [he] passed away, we knew we had to find a way to keep his legacy going,” said Leanne Wright, Hornung’s sister. “We kept hearing from so many people how inspirational and motivated he was. We wanted to continue that.”

In the centre are 58 workstations, 11 private exam rooms and 11 shared exam rooms, with multiple being wheelchair accessible. All are equipped with dual computer monitors and readers or scribes are available as needed.

“[This] is the embodiment of our commitment to ensure accommodation is extended to all those who need it,” said Jeffery Raymond, director of student wellness. “It is a part of this university’s commitment to reduce barriers to education and are proud to have our centre named after Brad Hornung.”

“His inspiration and what he stood for is going to profoundly impact so many students, their confidence and their ability to complete their degree,” said U of R president Jeff Keshen. “His legacy will be so many people who don’t think they can complete [their degree], do.”

Hornung’s number 8 is retired by the Regina Pats. King said that while many others have worn it elsewhere, there is no one like his dear friend.

“He was the strongest, most inspiring and possibly the greatest person I have ever met,” he said. “There is no one I know who overcame greater adversity in life with such courage, grace and optimism. No one I know sets a better example for our students.”

Additionally, the Hornung family and the Brad Hornung Legacy Fund announced support for the acquisition of accessible fitness equipment for the university’s fitness centre and the creation of two endowed U of R Cougars hockey scholarships. One for the women’s team and one for the men’s team.

“If the program is successful, for even one person, Brad would be so happy,” said Wright.

Each are valued at around $1,500 and will be awarded annually to a player on each team. Recipients for the 2022-23 school year will be celebrated ahead of the men’s Cougars game against the University of Saskatchewan Huskies on Friday Nov. 4.