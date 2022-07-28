'A good day for St. Vital': Memorial Park getting sports facility upgrades

The St. Vital Memorial Park is getting some major upgrades to its sports facilities with the help of nearly $400,000 in government funding.

“It’s a good day for St. Vital,” said Coun. Brian Mayes in an interview on Wednesday.

The City of Winnipeg is investing $275,000 into a new community outdoor basketball court at the park. The court is being built in honour of the 100th anniversary of Glenlawn Collegiate, a nearby school located on St. Mary’s Road.

“[The basketball court] will serve the community, but also is really meant to help Glenlawn as it moves to celebrate its 100th anniversary next year,” Mayes said.

The federal government is also providing funding for some park improvements, handing over $120,000 to upgrade the Bonivital Soccer clubhouse in St. Vital Memorial Park.

These upgrades include new basement windows, air conditioning, and interior insulation.

This investment builds on previous funding for the facility.

The city expects the new basketball court will be finished by August, and formally opened next year.

“The work will get started pretty soon on the clubhouse as well,” Mayes said.

“We’ve built this up over the years. Over $1 million for the soccer facility here. This is the latest step.”