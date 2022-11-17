'A good will gesture for the whole city': Christmas tree installed in Uptown Waterloo

A Christmas tradition is returning to Waterloo square.

On Thursday morning, city crews installed a fir tree that will be the centre piece of this year’s holiday display.

“I think it brings celebration,” Tim Wolfe with the City of Waterloo said. “People enjoy having the decoration in our core area. [It’s] a good will gesture for the whole city.”

The tree was donated by a local family. Over the next few days, staff will be decorating it with white lights.

The official unveiling is set for Dec. 2 as part of a winter celebration.