‘A great success’: Saskatoon hosts Head of Saskatchewan regatta

Rowers from the across Saskatchewan and Alberta gathered in Saskatoon on Saturday for the Head of the Saskatchewan regatta.

The annual event has been held on the South Saskatchewan River since the 1980s according to organizers.

“The races involved the competitors rowing from the start line at the dock in Victoria Park, through the Idywyld, Traffic and Broadway bridges and then doing a turn through the spans at the University Bridge and coming back through the bridges to the finish line at the dock in Victoria Park in a time trial race,” David Ukrainetz told CTV News in an email.

This is the second year the Saskatoon Rowing Club hosted the event.

Eighty-seven rowers from various categories competed, including, Under 19, Under 23, Open, Masters and Novice rowing in Singles, Doubles/Pairs, Quads/Fours and coxed Eights rowing boats.

"This year's event was a great success,” Saskatchewan Rowing Association High Performance Coach Andrew Knorr said in the email.

“The Head of the Saskatchewan Regatta was a great opportunity for the Prairie rowing community to come back together after the setbacks from COVID[-19]. We are grateful to all the volunteers, coaches and athletes for all their hard work and dedication to the sport of rowing."

Five Canada Games medalists from the Saskatchewan rowing team competed.

The event ran from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.