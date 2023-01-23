‘A growing community’: Carry the Kettle First Nation opens emergency response facility
Carry the Kettle First Nation officially opened its new emergency response building on Monday.
The $3.2 million building will house the community’s fire fighting vehicles and other heavy equipment.
The installation was fully funded by TC Energy, a natural gas and pipeline firm headquartered in Calgary, Alta.
With a ribbon cutting ceremony conducted by an elder, the facility was officially opened. An important step on the road to self sustainability for the First Nation according to Chief Scott Eashappie.
“[We’re] just trying to ensure that this building is accommodating Carry the Kettle’s needs as a growing community; 1500 members, 300 homes and continued development,” Eashappie explained.
“We’re looking forward to a lot of development, commercial buildings and residential homes. To ensure the safety of our properties, our members, is taken seriously.”
First responders and volunteer firefighters will also be able to train in the new facility.
Carry the Kettle is currently working with TC Energy to create an emergency response plan.
The First Nation hopes to add more equipment and a helicopter landing pad in the future.
-
OPP release images of suspects involved in Goderich, Ont. robberyHuron County OPP are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who allegedly brandished a knife and threatened employees while robbing a Walmart earlier this week.
-
Police issue public safety alert, fake oxycodone pills may be in circulationWindsor police say fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl may be in circulation in the city.
-
Nova Scotia housing officials promise new policy to address conflicts of interestNova Scotia's Housing Department says a new policy will address issues of conflicts of interest highlighted in a recent auditor general's report.
-
Two Kitchener schools to be impacted by bus cancellationsThe Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) said due to temporary staffing shortages related to illness and the impact on service, two school bus routes have been temporarily cancelled.
-
Closures and cancellations due to snow storm in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-KentSome events are being cancelled or postponed as a snow storm moves through the region on Wednesday.
-
City of Regina to outline Saskatchewan Drive project with information sessionThe City of Regina is working to transform the City Centre through the Saskatchewan Drive Corridor Project.
-
Fresh air is the best medication for mental health: Outdoor advocateJeff Roe is an outdoor enthusiast who turns to cross-country skiing to boost his wellbeing.
-
Man accused in fatal pushing attack on woman in Toronto refuses to appear in courtThe man accused of fatally shoving an 89-year-old woman in downtown Toronto refused to appear in court Wednesday and remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
-
'Not even comprehensible': Rally for Lethbridge, Alta., newborn calls for justiceA brief court appearance was held Wednesday for a Lethbridge man and woman accused in the savage assault of their six-week-old daughter – an attack that left the infant with extensive injuries.