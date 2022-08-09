A Guelph family is on a duck hunt

A Guelph family is on the hunt for their feathery family member after their pet duck went missing from their east end home.

Matthew Poelstra and his fiancé take care of Wade, the family’s the two-year-old wood duck.

He says they’re heartbroken that Wade escaped from the pen in their yard late Friday or early Saturday morning.

“He has a green mohawk, white specks on his chest, mainly brown and he sounds like a squeaky toy when he starts to peep,” said Poelstra.

They think the duck is in the area of Stevenson and Grange streets.

Poelstra is asking those living in Guelph’s east end to keep an eye out for Wade.

The family says he looks like a regular mallard duck but smaller.

Poelstra says Wade could be in bushes or up in trees.

Anyone who spots him is asked to contact Poelstra on social media.