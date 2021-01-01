The London Police Service (LPS) Major Crime section is investigating an alleged drive-by shooting on Millbank Drive Friday morning.

Police will not confirm any details, but eye witnesses have a harrowing account of the incident which happened around 10 a.m.

A woman who wished to remain anonymous says she was following a silver Volkswagen and a truck along Millbank Drive, just north of Southdale Road.

"I thought it was kids goofing around, then I realized it was road rage," she said.

"A guy leaned out the window and shot at him."

A neighbour who identified himself as Frank, was looking out his front window when it all went down.

"I heard the shot from inside my house," says Frank.

He says a silver pickup truck and small car were chasing each other north on Milllbank.

"When they reached two doors down from my house, they both stopped at same time. The passenger side of the pickup truck opened the window, pointed a rifle and shot. The little car backed up, and was pinned between the pickup and a tree."

The woman driving behind when it happened says she did a quick U-turn to see if anyone was hurt.

"The truck took off and I yelled to my phone to call 911," she said.

"The man in the car didn't get hit. The car got hit but he didn't."

London police shooting investigation on Millbank Drive on Jan. 1. 2021. (Brent Lale/CTV London)

She says he wasn't hurt.

"He got up and was walking around. He was fine."

On scene Friday morning, LPS forensic investigators were taking photos of the car, and the tree.

CTV News spoke to a LPS media officer but he says they can't release any information at this point.

CTV News asked if there was any threat to public safety, whether any suspects were arrested, and whether anyone was injured.

Police would not answer any of those questions, saying more information will become available later.

