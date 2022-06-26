A heat warning is in effect and these Metro Vancouver cities have opened cooling centres

With a heat warning in effect, several cities in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley have opened up dedicated indoor cooling centres and outdoor cooling stations. We've compiled a list of what's available and where.

The cities that are not on this list either do not have dedicated cooling centres or have not yet activated them. All are reminding residents who need to cool off that they are welcome to do so in air-conditioned civic facilities like libraries and community centres, or by visiting pools and spray parks. Most of these municipalities did open cooling centres with extended hours, seating, water, and staff on site during the 2021 heat dome when the region was under an extreme heat alert and have put plans in place to do the same if the region sees similarly sweltering conditions.

BURNABY

The city's four cooling centres are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Cameron Community Centre at 9523 Cameron St.

Eileen Dailly Leisure Pool and Fitness Centre at 240 Willingdon Ave.

Bonsor Recreation Complex at 6550 Bonsor Ave.

Edmonds Community Centre at 7433 Edmonds St.

In addition, outdoor cooling stations are being operated by the Society to End Homelessness. Open from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. They provide water, washroom facilities, shade seating, and free wi-fi. THis is where they are.

Civic Square at Central Boulevard and McKay Avenue, outside Bob Prittie Metrotown Library

Kensington Park at the corner of Frances Street and Fell Avenue

NEW WESTMINSTER

The city has extended the hours at three municipal facilities: The Anvil Centre, Queensborough Community Centre, and the library.

We're keeping Anvil Centre, the library, and Queensborough Community Centre open until 8:00 pm tonight in case you need to come inside and cool down. Stay cool #NewWest!

RICHMOND

The city has created a map that shows where to find outdoor misting stations, covered outdoor areas, water fountains, and air-conditioned civic facilities.

SURREY

The city's community centres are open to people during regular business hours. A list can be found online which includes information on which locations also welcome pets.

Outdoor cooling stations operated by non-profits have been set up. Most feature a misting tent, water, and other heat response supplies.

Gateway Shelter at 10677 135A St. is open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Safepoint at 2-10681 135A St. is open from 1:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Bill Reid Place at 17752 Colebrook Pl. is open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Hyland House Newton at 6595 King George Blvd. is open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

North Surrey Emergency Response Centre at 10275 City Pkwy is open from 11 a.m – 7 p.m.

VANCOUVER

Cooling centres are available throughout the city. The hours vary according to facility but are extended beyond normal operating hours while the heat warning is in place.

Britannia Community Centre at 1661 Napier St.

Carnegie Community Centre at 401 Main St.

Champlain Heights Community Centre at 3350 Maquinna Dr.

Coal Harbour Community Centre at 480 Broughton St.

Evelyne Saller Centre at 320 Alexander St.

Gathering Place at 609 Helmcken St.

Hillcrest Centre at 4575 Clancy Loranger Way

Kensington Community Centre at 5175 Dumfries St.

Kerrisdale Community Centre at 5851 West Blvd.

Killarney Community Centre at 6260 Killarney St.

Marpole-Oakridge Community Centre at 990 W 59th Ave.

Mount Pleasant Community Centre at 1 Kingsway

RayCam Community Centre at 920 E. Hastings St.

Roundhouse Community Centre at 181 Roundhouse Mews

Sunset Community Centre at 6810 Main St.

Thunderbird Community Centre at 2311 Cassiar St.

A map shows cooling centres, misting stations, spray parks, wading pools, and "weather-protected plazas."