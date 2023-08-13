A heat warning is in effect and these Metro Vancouver cities have opened cooling centres

With a heat warning in effect, several cities in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley have opened up dedicated indoor cooling centres and outdoor cooling stations. We've compiled a list of what's available and where.

Every municipality is reminding residents who need to cool off that they are welcome to do so in air-conditioned civic facilities like libraries and community centres, or by visiting pools and spray parks during regular operating hours.

City governments and health authorities are also urging people to check in on those who are most vulnerable to heat-related illness.

BURNABY

The city's four cooling centres are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily:

Cameron Community Centre at 9523 Cameron St.

Eileen Dailly Leisure Pool and Fitness Centre at 240 Willingdon Ave.

Bonsor Recreation Complex at 6550 Bonsor Ave.

Edmonds Community Centre at 7433 Edmonds St.

In addition, outdoor cooling stations are being operated by the Society to End Homelessness. Open from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. They provide water, washroom facilities, shade seating, and free wi-fi.

This is where they are:

Civic Square at Central Boulevard and McKay Avenue, outside Bob Prittie Metrotown Library

Kensington Park at the corner of Frances Street and Fell Avenue

CHILLIWACK

Two cooling centres will open on Monday and stay open until Thursday.

Evergreen Hall at 9291 Corbould St. (Slesse Room) will be open between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Sardis Sports Complex at 5725 Tyson Rd. will be open from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

NORTH VANCOUVER

Misting stations have been set up at locations throughout the city:

Waterfront Park

Moodyville Park

Civic Plaza

Mahon Park

Victoria Park

Ray Perrault Park

The District of North Vancouver has created a map of outdoor facilities to help people looking for a place to cool off.

RICHMOND

The city has created a map that shows where to find outdoor misting stations, covered outdoor areas, water fountains, and air-conditioned civic facilities.

SURREY

The city's community centres are open to people during regular business hours. A list can be found online which includes information on which locations also welcome pets.

Cooling stations operated by non-profits have also been set up. Most feature a misting tent, water, and other heat response supplies. Some also offer access to indoor air-conditioned areas.

Gateway Shelter at 10677 135A St. is open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Nightshift Ministries at10635 King George Blvd. is Open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Surrey Welcome Hub at 13545 King George Blvd. is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Cove Healthy Living at 10607 King George Blvd. is open from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

VANCOUVER

Cooling centres are available throughout the city. The hours vary according to facility but are extended beyond normal operating hours while the heat warning is in place.

Britannia Community Centre at 1661 Napier St.

Carnegie Community Centre at 401 Main St.

Champlain Heights Community Centre at 3350 Maquinna Dr.

Coal Harbour Community Centre at 480 Broughton St.

Evelyne Saller Centre at 320 Alexander St.

Gathering Place at 609 Helmcken St.

Hillcrest Centre at 4575 Clancy Loranger Way

Kensington Community Centre at 5175 Dumfries St.

Kerrisdale Community Centre at 5851 West Blvd.

Killarney Community Centre at 6260 Killarney St.

Marpole-Oakridge Community Centre at 990 W 59th Ave.

Mount Pleasant Community Centre at 1 Kingsway

RayCam Community Centre at 920 E. Hastings St.

Roundhouse Community Centre at 181 Roundhouse Mews

Sunset Community Centre at 6810 Main St.

Thunderbird Community Centre at 2311 Cassiar St.

A map shows cooling centres, misting stations, spray parks, wading pools, and "weather-protected plazas."