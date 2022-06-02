'A hero': Daughter of Prince Albert, Sask. homicide victim says he died while defending her

The daughter of a homicide victim says her dad died a hero trying to defend them from an attack on River Street in Prince Albert.

“I didn’t even get to say goodbye to him but he died a hero protecting his own daughter,” said Skye Pruden.

Pruden says her dad, Barry Pruden, 47, died from injuries sustained in the attack. She says they had ridden their bikes to a store in the area. That’s when they were approached by people who tried to rob them.

“These guys started running towards my dad and I was like, 'Hey, leave him alone,’” she said.

She says about four people came toward her, so Barry tried to intervene, swinging at them with a garden tool.

“I was just petrified, right when he jumped off his bike, I just started screaming and yelling 'call the cops, call the cops' and nobody would call the cops at all,’” she said.

Skye didn’t have a cell phone. She says she went to a local store to get help and they refused her request so she headed towards a friend's house. She says a female bystander in the downtown area eventually helped her out.

When she returned, she saw Barry on the ground surrounded by police and paramedics.

She says people at the scene had taken clothes and other items from him.

“Who would steal items off a dead person,” Skye said. She says her dad was her best friend and she could depend on him to help her through all sorts of situations.

“They shouldn’t get away with it,” said Skye Pruden.

On Wednesday evening, investigators with the Prince Albert Police Service criminal investigation division arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to Pruden's death.

He is charged with second-degree murder and made his first court appearance on Thursday morning.

Due to the boy's age of the accused, his name can not be released.

Barry Pruden was the second person to die by homicide on Saturday in Prince Albert.

PAPS says officers attended to 439 calls for service over the weekend.