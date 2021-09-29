'A holiday to reflect': Waterloo Region preparing for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Thursday marks the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, a day meant to honour the lost children and the survivors of residential schools.

“It’s not a holiday just to celebrate, it’s a holiday to reflect,” said Donna Dubie, executive director of The Healing of The Seven Generations in Kitchener.

The Healing Of The Seven Generations will be hosting a walk on Thursday. It will start at their 300 Fredrick St. location at 10 a.m. and end at Victoria Park around noon.

“We have our community drum that will be there, a big round drum, and some women with drums. They’ll be singing some songs,” said Dubie.

Volunteers have been busy since June selling orange shirts. The team sold about 6,000 shirts and is now sold out.

“We couldn’t be prouder to be helping out. And we wish we had 6,000 more to sell to everybody,” said Michael Green, one of the people helping sell the shirts.

Volunteers said it’s more than just a shirt to wear.

“A statement. So when you’re wearing one it allows a conversation to be started,” Green said.

Since 2013, Sept. 30 had been known as Orange Shirt Day before the federal government recognized the new statutory day.

Those in the Indigenous community hope the federal recognition will put a spotlight on the intergenerational trauma caused by residential schools.

“A step in the right direction for recognition of what the system did in this country to Indigenous people,” said Janis Monture, executive director at the Woodland Cultural Centre.

The Woodland Cultural Centre was the former Mohawk Institute Residential School.

While the memorial on its front steps continues to grow, staff said Thursday’s events will all be virtual.

There will also be a vigil planned nearby in Ohsweken at Chiefswoof Park at around 6:30 p.m.

“There is still this level of healing and grief that is still going through our community. But we’re still very proud of who we are,” said Monture.

Monture hopes the reflection and education won't end after the week is over.

“I feel like it’s a dialogue that needs to happen each and every day and not just on Sept. 30,” Monture said.

The inaugural day for Truth And Reconciliation comes amid tragic discoveries this year. Hundreds of unmarked burial sites were found at former residential schools in indigenous communities across Canada.

