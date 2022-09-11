A 'hoppy' discovery: Londoner finds a live frog in a sealed package of salad

A simple trip to the grocery store, led to a 'hoppy' discovery for a London woman.

Chantel Scott was shopping for salad in a North London grocery store when an odd sight caught her eye.

A frog, alive, and seemingly content in one of the spring mix salad containers.

Scott quickly took the discovery to the staff to inform them of the stow-away.

A video was recorded of the entire ordeal, which has now gone viral online.

"I put it on TikTok and I think has like over 300,000 views now just from last night. The employee I gave it to actually saw the video and said that the manager decided to put it in his aquarium at home. He has a tank and he put it there so I guess he has a new home now the frog."

CTV News has not heard back from Sobeys's at the time of this post on how the frog ended up in a sealed salad mix, or its fate.