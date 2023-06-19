‘A horrible loss’: Brantford couple pleading for return of stolen food trailer

A couple in Brantford is offering $5,000 to anyone who can help return their food trailer that was stolen last Sunday.

In the afternoon, Glynis and Robert Pedley went to the store. When they returned after 3 p.m., the custom trailer that was parked in their driveway was gone.

“I feel violated, that’s the only word to describe it,” Glynis Pedley said. “It’s heartbreaking and it’s devastating.”

They reported the theft to the Brantford Police Service (BPS) and obtained video camera footage from neighbours on their street.

The video footage shows a truck driving away with the trailer attached before 3:30 p.m.

The Pedleys said the license plate on that truck was also stolen.

In a statement to CTV News, BPS confirmed the report was received on June 11 at 3:30 p.m.. Officers immediately started investigating.

“Once surveillance video footage was provided, I can confirm that as part of the investigation, officers have viewed the footage and have circulated images to neighbouring police services in an attempt to locate the stolen trailer,” Robin Matthews-Osmond with BPS said in an email to CTV News.

“The investigation is currently active.”

The Pedleys bought the food trailer in 2021 for $60,000.

“It was just going to be our weekend job type thing,” Glynis said. “We loved it. We loved every minute of it.”

They hosted pop-ups at markets and fairs, but also spent a lot of time donating food and their service. They provided meals to those experiencing homelessness. Next weekend, they were scheduled to attend a fundraiser for residential school survivors.

“It’s just a horrible loss. I wouldn’t wish this on anybody,” Glynis said.

The pair has been doing all they can to find the trailer. They’re sharing details on social media, they’ve put up flyers and they’re following up on every lead they receive.

The trailer is custom-made with images of cartoon food characters on the outside.

Due to health reasons, they were looking to sell the trailer in the near future. That’s still their plan.

“I will find it, one way or another. It doesn’t matter if it takes a year, I’ll find it,” Robert said.

Anyone with information can contact the Pedleys directly at 519-209-5252 or the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113.