A hot and humid Sunday in the forecast for Ottawa

It's a hot, humid and mainly cloudy second last Sunday of August in Ottawa.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day with a slight chance of showers. High 27 C, with the humidex making it feel like 33 degrees.

At 10 a.m., it was mainly sunny in downtown Ottawa.

Monday will start mainly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning. It will clear in the morning and then a mix of sun and cloud through the day. High 24 C.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 25 C.

The outlook for Wednesday calls for sunshine and a high of 25 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 24 C and a low of 14 C.