A hot, humid day ahead for the capital to start the week

The work week in the capital begins with a muggy day with risk of a thunderstorm.

Environment Canada is forecasting a mainly cloudy day, a chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm.

The high will be 29- but feel like 36 with humidex. The UV index will sit at 6, which is considered high.

Overnight, the temperature will drop to 18 and it will be hazy. There is a chance of showers early in the evening with risk of a thunderstorm.

Turesday is forecasted to be cloudy in the morning and rain in the afternoon. It will be hazy and chance of thunderstorm in afternoon.

A beautful sunshne day ahead for Wednesday. Sunny and a high of 25 degrees.

A mix day ahead for Thursday. High of 26.