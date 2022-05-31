A hot humid summer could mean more storms coming our way

With the hot weather here, beachgoers are soaking up the sun, but experts predict this summer’s above-normal heat could mean more intense storms.

“For that three month period in the Ottawa Valley, we’re showing it to be warmer than normal,” says Environment Canada Senior Climatologist David Phillips.

Humidity is expected to be high this year, bringing more summer storms to the area than in previous years.

“We do get on average maybe 20, 25, 27 thunderstorm days. And any one of those could be a garden variety thunderstorm or they could be a rip-roaring kind of a day with lots of damage and lighting strikes and what have you,” says Phillips. “I can’t imagine something would be more severe than what you got on May 21. That was for the record books. It was a legendary kind of storm.”

The May 21 storm nearly took out Hydro Ottawa’s power grid and many homeowners are vowing to be better prepared for the next big storm.

“First thing I did when we had that tornado a couple of years ago, bought myself a generator, got all my plugs, can plug everything in,” says Ottawa resident Darlene Smith.

“I can’t say that I’m 100 per cent ready,” says resident Debbie Boyle, “but my eyes are definitely opened to be a little smarter and be more prepared.”

“I would say that I prepared now after going through it,” says Ottawa resident Kendra Banks. “But you just kind of have to take it day by day.”

In the meantime, in Canada, summer is a short season and people are enjoying the heat.

“I personally love the hot weather,” says Boyle. “I don’t like humid weather but I love hot weather.”

Smith agrees about the humidity.

“Once it turns humid, I’m in the house. Forget about it,” she says.

“I love the sunshine,” says Ottawa resident Bethany Joy. “Can’t get enough of that vitamin D that’s for sure. Just have to be a little careful because the UV index today is seven so please wear your sunscreen.”