A hot weekend ahead in Calgary leads into mild weather

AFTERNOON UPDATE: Alright, I'm doing it. Calling 33° C tomorrow, which would be the warmest temperature experienced in astronomical summer for Calgary this year.

Otherwise, we're starting to see showers build Wednesday... a few millimetres are possible, but it's far enough out that it's a non-starter just yet.

Enjoy your long weekends, if you have one here - it'll be hot, and sunny. Check in on Alberta's fire bans, too, to ensure those firecampfire plans are in the clear.

Granted, that was only for the evening; Calgary still managed to top out just shy of 27 C earlier in the day.

And it was a one-day affair.

Temperatures are back above seasonal now for a few days, though I mentioned yesterday and maintain today that we're on the outset of a downward trend. Whether you love exceptionally warm weather or not, opportunities to return to above-seasonal temperatures like this are few and far between. An early look at next Thursday presents a high temperature below 15 C – and it appears to not be a fluke, but the cementing of a trend.

Until then, enjoy a long weekend lined in sun, with only breezy conditions to contend with. Saturday's temperature is verifying as warmer than yesterday's call, now – and Sunday's following suit.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Friday

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 33 C

Evening: clear, low 16 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 31 C

Evening: clear, low 14 C

Monday

Sunny

Daytime high: 28 C

Evening: some cloud, low 9 C

Tuesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: some cloud, low 8 C

Wednesday

Showers

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: some cloud, low 10 C

Our pic of the day goes to Gary McKenzie, with this beautiful macro shot!

Our pic of the day goes to Gary McKenzie, with this beautiful macro shot!