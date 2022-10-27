A howling good time at Innisfil Beach's pumpkin walk

Reduce, reuse and say boo!

Nearly 1,000 pumpkins are expecting to make their second debut as crowd pleasers along the Innisfil Beach Park Pumpkin Walk onTuesday, Nov. 1.

In what began as a Toronto/Hamilton tradition, families would line up their already decorated pumpkins in a local park the day after Halloween for neighbours to appreciate.

In Innisfil, Marj Mossman, a.k.a The Pumpkin Princess, has taken it a few steps further.

Instead of attempting to organize that many pumpkins around the paths at Innisfil Beach Park herself, Mossman collects high school students in need of community service hours to do the manual labour.

"They have to put a battery-operated candle in each pumpkin, too," she said.

The public is welcome to stroll through the pumpkin path and enjoy the creativity of their community members.

Once the viewing is over at 8 p.m., the students jump into action and gather all the pumpkins and launch them into farmers' trucks, who use them as compost and feed for their animals.

"It's a win/win community thing," said Mossman. "And it's such a happy thing. The kids are so excited; they're just bopping up and down.

"I've never seen a child or an adult without a smile."

She's made a few minor improvements over last year's inaugural event. This year she's bringing a wheelbarrow to get pumpkins from peoples' cars to the path as it expands, and she's collected enough candles to fill the hundreds of round orange mounds donated.

Additional volunteers are plentiful, arriving from the Innisfil Historical Society, the Rotary Club of Innisfil, ideaLab and Innisfil Library and Clean Up Innisfil.

"It couldn't happen without our volunteers," she said.