'A huge difference': B.C. promises $30M to support tourism and community events

The B.C. government has pledged $30 million to support festivals, fairs and other community events as the pandemic stretches deep into its second year.

B.C. Tourism Minister Melanie Mark says more than 680 events will benefit from the one-time grants of up to $250,000 each.

Grant recipients are located across the province, with more than 300 located in the "Vancouver, coast and mountains" region, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

On Vancouver Island, 141 organizations are receiving funding for their events next year.

"We all know the pandemic and recent natural disasters have had devastating long term impacts on tourism and community events in the province," said Mark at a news conference Monday, adding that the tourism industry has been one of the hardest-hit sectors during the pandemic, and one of the slowest to recover.

"We know that these grants are going to make a huge difference for the industry," she said.

A total of 134 communities across the province will benefit from the funding, according to the Tourism Ministry.

Events range from the Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival in Vancouver, to the Lights of Wonder display in Victoria.

Each one-time grant is capped at 20 per cent of the event's total budget, up to a maximum of $250,000.

A full list of recipients can be found here.

Applications for the grants were filed this fall for events that will take place in summer 2022.

"We're thrilled that people can once again safely enjoy their local fairs, festivals and events with their families and friends," said Mark in a statement.

"We heard overwhelmingly from event organizers that grants, not loans, were key to keeping their doors open to the public and workers employed," she said. "Our government answered their call to action, as we know the major impact these community gatherings have on our mental health and local businesses around them."