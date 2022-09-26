'A huge need for housing': Advocates call for winter shelter plan for Regina's houseless population

It’s been almost a year after the events surrounding Camp Hope brought the struggles of Regina’s houseless population to the forefront. However, many in the Queen City are once again struggling to find shelter.

Marion Tudor is a volunteer who helps with Regina’s community fridge program. She never expected to find people living inside the tiny food pantry.

“It tells us that there’s a huge need for housing,” Tudor said.

“It hasn’t gone away from last year. We all know about Camp Hope.”

This community fridge is outside Carmichael Outreach. The organization has said there are more houseless people this fall than last.

“Seems to be less planning on the horizon than there was last year even though I’m not sure you could call a tent city planning,” said Steve Fox-Smith of Carmichael Outreach.

“But following that there was planning by the city and the province to come up with a temporary shelter but again just stopgap measures and we’re in the same predicament if not worse now.”

Last October, Regina’s houseless lived in tents in Pepsi Park. This year, the tents are spread out in multiple areas, making the situation less apparent.

Candace Bitternose lives across the alley from one of the camps. She checks to make sure everyone is okay.

“[I] make sure that nobody ODs, make sure that nobody dies,” she said.

Winter is fast approaching and the houseless are growing concerned. Carmichael Outreach has said the City of Regina needs a plan for winter shelter.