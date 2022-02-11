'A huge responsibility': Woodcroft returns to behind Oilers bench, this time as head coach

After nearly four years away, new Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft will return to behind the home bench at Rogers Place on Friday night.

Woodcroft, 45, worked as an assistant coach for the club between 2015 and 2018, but will make his National Hockey League head coaching debut tonight when his Oilers face-off against the New York Islanders.

“It’s a great opportunity. I’m excited about the people that we have in the room. I’m excited about the people we have around the team. I believe there’s a lot of runway in this season,” he said at his first press conference.

Woodcroft steps into the coaching role after four seasons coaching the team’s farm club in Bakersfield, and a day after the team announced it had fired Dave Tippett from the job.

The team’s record stands at 23-18-3, fifth in the Pacific Division and five points back of the Calgary Flames for the final playoff spot in the western conference.

Wednesday night’s 4-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks was the club’s second straight after winning five of its previous six games.The team had endured losing streaks of six and seven games earlier in the season.

“I’ve asked our players to keep our picture small, to worry about today. Once you start building things in the right way, I believe success is built sequentially,” Woodcroft said.

“One thing we want to do is build trust with our players. I think trust leads to commitment. And committed players are far more productive than uncommitted players.”

Players told reporters Woodcroft’s prior experience with the team was an early step toward building those relationships.

“He’s got a great hockey mind,” said forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. “He really gets the game well.”

The Oilers have 38 games remaining in the regular season, starting with Friday night, at home against the New York Islanders.

Connor McDavid said Tippett’s firing puts the emphasis on the players to improve.

“I’m open to anything to win,” he said.

“Anytime there’s a coaching change, the players realize we could all be better. As a group, I think we can be better.”