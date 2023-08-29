A judge told Kansas authorities to destroy electronic copies of newspaper's files taken during raid
Kansas authorities must destroy all electronic copies they made of a small newspaper's files when police raided its office this month, a judge ordered Tuesday, nearly two weeks after computers and cellphones seized in the search were returned.
-
No shortage of questions surrounding homeless hubs from residents as city tries to fast track its planIn response to London’s growing homelessness crisis the city is once again asking for the public’s feedback on the Hubs Implementation Plan.
-
Police investigate fatal crash north of TorontoOne person is dead following a crash north of Toronto early Thursday morning, York Regional Police say.
-
Tidewater signs deal to sell Pipestone and Dimsdale assets to AltaGas for $650MTidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has signed a deal to sell its Pipestone natural gas plant and expansion project as well as its Dimsdale natural gas storage facility to AltaGas Ltd. for $650 million in cash and shares.
-
School zone speed limits to take effect on FridayFriday marks the beginning of September, which means reduced speed limits in school zones come back into effect in Winnipeg.
-
Ottawa investigating logging company over bridge in Alberta's Kananaskis CountryFederal officials are investigating an Alberta logging company for building a bridge without a permit over a river considered crucial habitat for threatened species.
-
Driver stopped going nearly double the speed limitA Windsor driver will be walking for a while after being stopped for speeding.
-
A building fire in Johannesburg kills at least 73 people, many of them homeless, authorities sayA nighttime fire ripped through a rundown five-story building in Johannesburg that was occupied by homeless people and squatters, killing at least 73 people early Thursday, emergency services in South Africa's biggest city said.
-
'It happens a lot': Pickleball injuries rise with sport's popularityPickleball is exploding — if you don’t play it right now, you likely know someone who is. It’s a slower pace sport with a social focus and less running than tennis, but players can get competitive.
-
Sunny end to August in the capitalEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 22 C.