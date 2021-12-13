'A kind, gentle soul': Vancouver park caretaker remembered as police search for suspect in his homicide

Police are still searching for evidence at the scene of a homicide that has left a Vancouver neighbourhood in shock.

Investigators have now spent days at the home of the well-known caretaker of Tatlow Park in Kitsilano, Justis Daniel. The 77-year-old’s body was found on Friday. But at this point, police don’t have a suspect or a motive in connection with the case.

A memorial has been growing just outside the police tape surrounding Daniel’s residence in the park, where he lived and worked for decades.

Daniel is being remembered by his neighbours as a talented guitar player and singer, and a caring and friendly caretaker who was a big part of the community.

Neighbour Andrew Clements brought flowers to the scene, and recalled how he and his young son would see Daniel in the park, and how he could often be seen at a local coffee shop.

“He always went out of his way to say hi and to connect with us as a family,” he said. “Just a kind, gentle soul.”

Pierre Coeffic said he has known Daniel for decades, and has an album of his music.

“He was a nice guy, really cool guy,” he said. “Lately, I’ve not seen much of him, but when we came to the park we always met him...it’s really sad.”

Investigators could be seen going in and out of Daniel’s residence on Monday. They first came to the park on Friday after concerned friends who hadn’t heard from Daniel in days called first responders for a wellness check.

Neighbour Frank Reashore walks through the area every day.

“It’s a very family-oriented park, there’s lots of kids there,” he said. “I wouldn’t expect it to happen here at all.”

Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police said they know there’s a lot of anxiety in the community right now.

“A lot of people who are fearful about not having more answers,” he said. “We’re working really hard to try and give people those answers.”

Along with searching the home, police have also been conducting traffic stops in the area, and are canvassing for any video.

“I wish I could say at this point that there’s no ongoing risk to the public, but the truth is at this point we really don’t know, because we just dont know who did this,” Addison said. “We need to continue to do our job to collect the evidence with the hopes that it’s going to lead us to a break in the case.”

Clements said Daniel will be missed in the neighbourhood.

“He’s gold. Good as it gets as a human being. Not a negative bone in his body, so to speak,” he said. “It’s a big shock for the neighbourhood, and for his family, he spoke of his son quite a bit...just heartbreaking.”

Police are expecting to do more canvassing in the neighbourhood on Tuesday. Investigators have previously stated they are interested in dash-cam video and witnesses who were in the area between 7 a.m. on Dec.9 and 11 a.m. on Dec. 10.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500.