'A kind, loving soul': Walk in The Pas remembers overdose victim

A Manitoba man whose son died from a drug overdose in The Pas last month is urging people to say "no thanks" to recreational drugs this long weekend.

Joseph Fourre's son Harlan died on Apr. 28, 2023, after taking what police believe was ecstasy laced with opioids at an establishment in The Pas one week earlier.

"My son was not an addict in the sense of the word addiction," Fourre said. "He went out for a few drinks and came across what they believed was ecstasy, and thought he'd try it."

RCMP reported a total of six related overdoses in The Pas that night.

"It was an event that night, he wasn’t the only one," said Fourre. "The hospital was overwhelmed that night with fentanyl poisoning."

All five of the other victims have recovered. However, Harlan never regained consciousness. He was taken off life support after a week at Health Sciences Centre.

On Friday, community members from Opaskwayak Cree Nation (OCN) gathered with Harlan's friends and family to walk in solidarity and encourage people to say "no thanks" to recreational drugs.

The group walked from OCN down Highway 10 and across the Saskatchewan River into The Pas, finishing in front of the establishment on Fischer Avenue where Harlan took the drugs that killed him.

Fourre said it was a wonderful event, with many people from Harlan's life attending.

"I just finished talking to one of his bosses at KFC where he got his first job at 15 and stayed there for ten years," he said. "To hear her describe him as 'one of a kind' and 'a special soul,' it tells me the impact that this young man had on people's lives that he encountered."

The walk ended with a rally at which The Pas' mayor spoke, along with other officials.

Fourre, who is a former addict and works in addictions recovery, said it’s part of a larger campaign aimed at growing awareness about the problems around recreational drugs.

He said not everyone who overdoses on drugs are addicts. "I know the stigma attached to that word 'overdose' and what it conjures up in a person's mind right away. I didn’t want Harlan remembered that way."

Fourre said a campaign fundraising website will be up soon.

"We're not there yet, but we certainly will be there. I know we're planning something for June."

He said it's all being done in his son's memory.

"Harlan was a kind, loving soul who'd give you the shirt off his back if you needed it."