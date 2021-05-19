A large brushfire causes road closure in the Lake of Bays for a second day

The Huntsville/ Lake of Bays Fire Department has closed Port Cunnington Road in the Hermans Road area of the Lake of Bays so crews can put out hotspots after a large brush fire began Tuesday.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 4:45 p.m. and managed to beat back the majority of the fire after about five hours.

Fire Chief Rob Collins tells CTV News the terrain was rocky and beginning to pose a danger to crews in the dark. After consulting with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, the fire was out enough that any brush left smouldering would not pose a danger. Fire crews are back at the scene this morning to fully extinguish the fire.

Area residents were told to keep their windows closed last night due to the amount of smoke in the air.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

On Monday, the Fire Danger Rating was set to high in Muskoka.

As we head into the long weekend, Collins is asking people to use caution around campfires.