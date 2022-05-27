'A larger impact': Winnipeg Art Gallery creating permanent gallery for young artists

The Winnipeg Art Gallery (WAG) is creating a permanent gallery to showcase the work of young artists.

To date, the exhibition ‘Through the Eyes of a Child’ has been an annual six-week event, showcasing some of the art created by the hundreds of young students who take classes at WAG studios.

Now, the WAG is working to establish a permanent gallery that would feature up to 52 exhibits each year, with each exhibit created and curated by the kids.

“We pivoted to something we feel is going to have a larger impact and be able to incorporate more students into the process,” said Cara Mason, learning and programs coordinator for the WAG, in an interview on Thursday.

“From curating and hanging their own artwork to them actually having a chance throughout the entire year to showcase work.”

She noted having kids involved in this gallery will teach them about the curatorial process, and show them the many considerations that with putting together an exhibit.

“From what height on the wall it’s being hung, to what it’s being hung next to – all of those things are considerations that artists and curators make and now the students will be involved in that,” Mason said.

She added the permanent gallery will allow young artists to show off their success.

“Giving them that opportunity, I think validates how important [their art] is and how skilled they have become,” Mason said.

The art gallery is raising money to build the space on the fourth floor of the WAG. Those who are interested in donating can do so online.

“As an art gallery, we have a responsibility to the community to give them the same opportunities that we promote in the building,” said Taylor Goodson, the WAG’s manager of advancement.

“To install this exhibition, it’s to give youth the opportunity to become artists and curators.”

- With files from CTV’s Danny Halmarson