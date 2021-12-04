A lawnmower, splitting axe and Louis Vuitton wallet: What you can get at the Winnipeg police auction

The Winnipeg Police Service is holding its unclaimed goods auction next week, and it offers a large variety of items for people to bid on including skateboards, a subwoofer, and Valentino sandals.

The online auction begins on Dec. 6 and runs until Dec. 13, and will feature 156 different items available through the Associated Auto Auction.

The items range from a rolling toolbox with assorted parts, a table saw, a number of rifle cases, and an array of watches.

Some of the more notable offerings include a bin with assorted sports cards, vintage comic books, three bottles of Juicy Couture perfume, and an assortment of notebooks and school supplies.

More details on the items and where to place a bid can be found online.

This year’s auction is taking place online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.