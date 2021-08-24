'A learning lesson': 1 injured in car crash at Edmonton club event

Video of a car crash in Edmonton is drawing attention to the problems of street racing and stunting.

Posted to Twitter on Saturday by Michael Elliott, Edmonton Police Association president, the video shows a yellow car being driven at a high speed when its driver appears to lose control and hit a tree.

Recent gatherings at the Terwillegar Rec Centre have been been causing safety concerns for all. This was last night. Members are investigating & we are lucky no one was killed @edmontonpolice @YEGMayorOffice @BlueLineRacing @AlbertaJSG #publicsafety #officersafety pic.twitter.com/wlh5SOxMfO

The car’s owner tells CTV News Edmonton that he was standing in a nearby parking lot when the crash happened.

“I heard some tires squeal and I turned around,” Shariff Kamaldin recalled.

According to Kamaldin, the driver was not injured and the passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“That’s what really matters,” he added. “Metal is replaceable and people aren’t.”

Kamaldin said the crash happened during an event hosted by AutoClubYEG, a club of car enthusiasts that formed about five months earlier.

“We’ve met a lot people, we’ve had a lot of success,” Kamaldin said, who helped create the club.

“Friday night just got a little bit carried away,” he added. “I guess everyone can really take it as a learning lesson on everything.”

Two days later, black tire marks were still clearly visible along the road at the crash site.

A memorial also had been created for the broken tree.

Kamaldin said in the future he would ensure there are stricter rules in place.

“You build a car and you want to have fun with it,” he shared. “I’m not even going to lie to you, we do have fun with our cars and it should be privately, it shouldn’t be publicly or it should be taken to a track.”

Edmonton police told CTV News on Monday that charges in connection to the accident have now been laid and that the incident remains under investigation.

POLICE WORKING WITH COMMUNITY

In an interview with CTV News, Staff Sgt. James McLeod with the traffic enforcement section, said police work with the car enthusiast community in order to ensure gatherings are safe.

“We are trying to work with these communities who like to show off their vehicles,” McLeod said. “It’s a small number of people who are creating problems. Someone feels the need they have to race away and that’s when problems happen.

“The city is not new to this behaviour,” he added. “Sadly, we see high speeds and this type of driving around the city of Edmonton.”

McLeod recommended that those who want to test the power of their vehicle or try their hand at racing to do so off city streets.

One place to do so is Castrol Raceway. The racetrack works with the Edmonton Police Service and RCMP to help promote driver training and facilitate a safe environment to test speed limits.

“If you want to drive fast, come to a closed course,” owner Kim Reeves said. “We know someone is wearing a helmet. We know a seatbelt is on. Here, there will be no one crossing the street. There’s trained staff watching your every pass.”