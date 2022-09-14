'A little bit for everybody': The festival showcasing local food and drinks

A festival taking place this weekend is giving Manitobans the chance to sip, sample and taste some local food and drinks.

The 2nd annual MB Food Fest is taking place at Fort Gibraltar on Sunday, giving vendors an opportunity to showcase the best in food and beverage development in the province.

The event will feature more than 45 vendors with an array of products. Attendees will be able to sample food and drinks, as well as buy from the vendors.

“Some of them are really innovative. Some of them are new this year that we’ve never even seen,” said Sherry Sobey, co-founder of the festival, in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Wednesday.

“I haven’t even tried some of them yet so I’m super excited about it.”

Some of the offerings at this year’s MB Food Fest include vegan jerky, craft beer, energy drinks, gluten-free baked goods, oats and coffee. Attendees will even be able to try crickets from Prairie Cricket Farms.

“There’s a little bit for everybody that will be there,” Sobey said.

She added that the festival gives local vendors the chance to connect with consumers, tell their stories, and share why they created these products.

Sunday’s event offers two time slots for those hoping to attend – 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.