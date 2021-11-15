'A little bit of everything': The new Winnipeg event catered to the city's collectors

Avid collectors from across Winnipeg lined up this weekend to get their hands on memorabilia and collectors items as part of a new event.

The first-ever Winnipeg Collectibles Show took place on Sunday, with the event offering something for everyone.

“Collectibles to antiques to miniature cars to toys, action figures,” said Shelley Ostrove, co-producer of the event.

“So we’ve got anything for anybody who wants to go out and collect toys.”

Ostrove said the reason they called it the collectibles show, is because they wanted the event to offer a wide variety of items, so that people “could get a little bit of everything at all times.”

Some notable sales at the event included comic books that were sold for $300 and miniature cars that went for more than $200.

“I know there were a few Wayne Gretzky cards here that people were buying,” Ostrove said,

Ostrove said there will be another event next year, but they’re looking for a bigger venue. He said this year’s show featured 44 booths and tables, but they’re hoping to get that number up to 90 next year.

“The response has been very, very good,” he said.