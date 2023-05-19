A little bit of everything this long weekend

The long weekend in the Windsor-Essex region will be half and half in terms of rain and sunshine.

Showers and cloudy periods are expected both Friday and Saturday, but the sunshine makes a return with warm, seasonal temperatures on Sunday and holiday Monday.

A mix of sunny periods continues through the short week, with highs peaking near the 26 C mark.

Friday: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness late this morning then 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 26. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday Night: Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h overnight. Low 14.

Saturday: Showers ending near noon then clearing. Wind becoming west 30 km/h in the morning. High 17. UV index 8 or very high.

Sunday: Sunny. High 23.

Monday: Sunny. High 21.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.