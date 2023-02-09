'A little bit' of work left to do on health deal with feds, Ford says after meeting
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he had a productive meeting with two federal ministers on Ottawa's health-care funding offer, but there is still "a little bit" of work to do.
Ford and Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones met for about an hour at the provincial legislature with Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc and federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos.
On the way in to the meeting, Ford said he was looking for more money on home care and long-term care and longer financial commitments from the federal government.
The federal government presented an offer Tuesday to the provinces and territories that includes $17 billion over 10 years added to the Canada Health Transfer.
Ottawa would also provide an immediate one-time $2 billion top-up to help ease pressures on emergency rooms and children's hospitals, plus another $25 billion this year for family doctors, mental health, surgical backlogs and health data systems.
After the meeting, Ford said they share the same goal of improving health-care across the country, but he also needs to consult with his first minister colleagues across the country.
(The Canadian Press)
