'A little help here': Large black bear exhausts itself in dumpster
Wildlife is often attracted to garbage and compost as a source of food and recently in northern Ontario, a large black bear got in over its head.
Orest Witiw told CTV News it happened in the garbage bin between Grand Gardens and the Chippewa Trading Post on Great Northern Road in Sault Ste. Marie.
"I would think he was stuck there most of the night, he was pretty tired," Witiw said.
He captured the site on video where he can be heard encouraging the bear, "hey, you can do it." The bear is seen in the video lifting its head slightly in response while hanging its paws out the top of the dumpster.
"The bins are a good source of leftover cooking from the restaurant there," Witiw said.
The waste removal company was able to help the bear get out by gently tipping the dumpster over.
Ryan Desanti captured the moment of freedom on video which showed the huge bruin race out of the parking lot into a wooded area where it slowed down again.
