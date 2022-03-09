A local youth services organization is moving to a better location to serve Windsor-Essex

Youth Diversion is on the move coming this April better serving troubled children and youth in the Windsor-Essex community.

The organization helps young people deal with and manage life challenges – and they will be sharing a space in the same building as New Beginnings, another youth-oriented resource agency.

The new location (1014 Highland Street, Windsor, Ont.) will make it easier in terms of commuting accessibility and logistics with local partners in the public and private sector.

Youth Diversion clients range in age from six to 18. Along with parents or guardians, the organization offers professional guidance and resources to enable young persons in trouble to steer their lives back on a healthy track in all areas of their lives.

For executive director Joanna Conrad, the new location makes sense for all entities involved.

"We're essentially looking to support one another as well when it comes to the two organizations – so, we're going to be better able to serve New Beginnings clients and likewise,” said Conrad. “So we're really hoping to collaborate and strengthen the relationship that we currently have to really provide the most exceptional service to the kids in our community."

The challenges that Youth Diversion clients face are sometimes severe in nature, but Conrad and her team are dedicated towards cultivating positive outcomes for all. Help is available - the choice is up to the client.

“Youth Diversion provides young people tools to make better choices when faced with difficult circumstances. We really want to empower kids to build them resilient citizens,” said Conrad.

For more information about Youth Diversion and New Beginnings is available online.