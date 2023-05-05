A log jam has formed near The Forks
The city is figuring out a plan to release a massive log jam forming near The Forks.
The jam has formed between the Main Street bridge and the railway bridge over the Assiniboine River.
When CTV News Winnipeg went to the area Thursday night, hundreds of logs and tree branches were visible from the bridges over the river.
A spokesperson for the city says it is working with CN Rail and external agencies on a plan to release the jam sometime next week.
Manitoba's Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk said the province is not concerned about the log jam.
"Our bridges are made to withstand a lot of debris that comes down the river," he said.
Piwniuk said a lot of the logs are from past floods going back to 2011 that have sat on the river banks since then.
He warned people should stay away from the river, as there are very strong currents in the water right now.
You can take a look at the log jam in the video above.
-
Wranglers punch their ticket to third round with 3-2 win over CanucksThe Calgary Wranglers will take on the Coachella Firebirds in the third round of the AHL playoffs after eliminating the Abbotsford Canucks Friday night.
-
'Limited leak' of adipic acid following train derailment in Kingston, Ont.The cleanup continues after six cars on a 12-car CN Rail train derailed and a small rail bridge collapsed on the Cataraqui Industrial Spur near Bath Road in Kingston, Ont.
-
Ottawa unveils proposed new garbage system and stolen car slams into a home: Top five stories this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
-
Lakeshore community survey seeks input on traffic calming measuresThe Municipality of Lakeshore wants to hear from residents on addressing traffic, speed, and safety-related concerns on local roads.
-
Ukraine downs Russian hypersonic missile with U.S. PatriotUkraine's air force claimed Saturday to have downed a Russian hypersonic missile over Kyiv using newly acquired American Patriot defence systems, the first known time the country has been able to intercept one of Moscow's most modern missiles.
-
Alberta issues statement congratulating King on coronationThe office of the Alberta premier issued a statement congratulating King Charles III Saturday.
-
Among Atlantic Canadians, hope for a King who is 'really involved,' reaches youthAround the Atlantic region, provinces long known as friendly toward the monarchy held celebratory events in honour of King Charles III's coronation.
-
Saskatoon police ask for public’s helping in solving historic homicideThe Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is renewing a public call for help solving a 2006 homicide in the city.
-
A look back at the times King Charles III visited SaskatchewanKing Charles III has made Indigenous culture a priority for each of his visits to Saskatchewan when he was the Prince of Wales.