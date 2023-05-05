A log jam has formed near The Forks

The city is figuring out a plan to release a massive log jam forming near The Forks.

The jam has formed between the Main Street bridge and the railway bridge over the Assiniboine River.

When CTV News Winnipeg went to the area Thursday night, hundreds of logs and tree branches were visible from the bridges over the river.

A spokesperson for the city says it is working with CN Rail and external agencies on a plan to release the jam sometime next week.

Manitoba's Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk said the province is not concerned about the log jam.

"Our bridges are made to withstand a lot of debris that comes down the river," he said.

Piwniuk said a lot of the logs are from past floods going back to 2011 that have sat on the river banks since then.

He warned people should stay away from the river, as there are very strong currents in the water right now.

You can take a look at the log jam in the video above.