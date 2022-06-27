'A long and gruelling process': Child hit by impaired driver facing severe injuries, rehabilitation

A seven-year-old Regina boy is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle at a bus stop in Regina on June 21, according to a online fundraiser.

Benjamin Dufour, along with his older brother and several classmates, were waiting for a school bus when a 47-year-old man who was driving impaired, hit Dufour before colliding with a house.

According to Dufour’s family, he was stabilized after the incident and airlifted to Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon for treatment of several injuries, such as multiple broken bones, soft tissue damage to his C-spine, as well as a traumatic brain injury.

Dufour is currently in critical condition and underwent several surgeries for his injuries, according to his family.

“We know that the recovery process for Ben is very long at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital. Once he can return to Regina, frequent trips to Saskatoon will be necessary … we are told that rehab for Ben will be a long and gruelling process,” the Dufour family said in a statement.

The family ended the statement by saying they sincerely appreciate the support they’ve received thus far.

A fundraising campaign for Ben has been established and has raised more than $19,000 as of Monday afternoon.