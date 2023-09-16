'A long time coming': Sod turned on new build at historic brick mill

A new look is on the horizon for an age-old site in Yorkton.

Friday, surrounded by supporters and local donors, the sod was turned at the historic Brick Flour Mill site as the area undergoes a major facelift.

A new phase in the restoration project was marked, as a new interpretive centre, atrium, and facility is set to begin construction as early as the end of October.

It promises to become the next gathering spot in the city, according to Yorkton Brick Mill Heritage Society president Larry Pearen.

“We’ve been working for years to restore and stabilize the mill, and that’s happened,” he said.

“It’s been a long time coming, and the committee’s really stepped up.”

The goal for the new build is to raise $2.1 million, with the society now hitting the 80 per cent mark at $1.68 million raised. A big boost was given by the Department of Canadian Heritage’s Legacy Fund component of the Building Communities through Arts and Heritage program.

This will be a four season building, it’s going to be an interpretive station, so interactive, educational displays … we’re trying to make it a cultural hub as it was in its early days,” Pearen added. “It’s so diverse, we have people from all walks of life, all ages, and they want to see what’s happening.”

Pearen added that without the help of the community, none of this would have been possible. Numerous local groups, individuals, institutions, businesses and the like have donated their own funds, and their own time, refurbishing the once-booming facility.

In time, that same facility looks to become another hub for community activity, and another draw for Yorkton Tourism.