‘A long time coming’: Waterloo Region’s catholic school board to fly pride flag

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board will fly the pride flag in June for the first time ever.

The decision was announced during a virtual board meeting on Monday evening.

“This has been a long time coming and we are very happy that the flag will fly this June,” read a tweet from OECTA Waterloo, the union representing the region’s Catholic teachers.

Last year the board voted in favour of flying a different board-approved flag meant to symbolize inclusion, instead of the internationally recognized rainbow flag.

When that decision was met with backlash from the community, the board reconsidered and ultimately decided not to fly any flags.

During that time, the comments of board trustee Greg Reitzel also came under fire:

“If it came to us flying the Pride flag, with my belief that pride is the deadliest of the deadly sins, I honestly would have had to resign because I could not support a decision to actually fly a Pride flag.”

Reitzel later said that he was "deeply saddened that people have been hurt by words that I said but hope that they will understand that they were taken out of the context of the meeting as a whole."

During Monday night’s virtual discussion Reitzel once again voiced his disapproval of the flying the flag in front of the region’s Catholic schools.

“I applaud the sentiment behind the flag, I understand it’s a genuine want for healing from one of the many marginalized communities in our midst, however I believe this attempt is misguided. No truth for past hurts will be found in a piece of fabric.”

This year the board said that flying the pride flag is in line with their vision of making sure every student feels valued and is shown dignity.

“Flying the pride flag in June simply affirms publicly what we know is true in all of our Catholic schools at Waterloo Catholic. We believe in the dignity of each person and it is lived out daily in our schools,” said WCDSB director of education Loretta Notten during the meeting.

The board says this does not fall outside the boundaries of their mission to provide quality faith based education to all students.

