'A long two years': Pride returns with in-person festival after pandemic hiatus

After a pandemic hiatus, Pride Winnipeg's in-person festival is back and for many in the community it is a chance to once again get together and celebrate.

On Saturday, festival goers headed to the Fierté Canada Pride Festival at The Forks and Parks Canada grounds.

"It's been a long two years without it and Pride is full and glamorous this year," Dawn Hillstrom, who was among those celebrating on Saturday.

For Hillstrom, this year's festival seems bigger and better than past Pride celebrations.

"People are feeling more proud and safe to come out and enjoy it within our society. It's just – it's spectacular."

Ryan was also at the Pride festival Saturday – the first one they have attended.

"I'd say it's pretty important because it's showing how people in the LGBTQ community are being supported, and how far everything has come," Ryan said.

Josh Coates-Ritchie, who attended the festival with his dads Geret Coates and Robb Ritchie, said it was great to be back celebrating.

"I love it. It's so much fun to get to hang out with family, get to where all my cool pride gears," Coates-Ritchie said.

"(It's) really important to come together as a community to celebrate inclusion and belonging and just to take this opportunity to be reminded of our responsibilities year round to champion inclusivity across our city," Robb Ritchie said.

The annual Pride rally and parade is set to happen Sunday morning, with the rally beginning at 10 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislature. The parade will then head through downtown beginning at the corner of Memorial Boulevard and Portage.

More details about this year's pride events can be found online.