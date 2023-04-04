A look at re-elected Prince Edward Island Progressive Conservative Leader Dennis King

A look at Dennis King of Prince Edward Island's Progressive Conservatives, who led the party to a majority government Monday night.

Age: 51

Early years: King was born Nov. 1, 1971, in Georgetown, P.E.I., to Catherine (Cattie) Rachel Stevens and Lionel MacKenzie King; he has three brothers and four sisters.

Education: He graduated from Montague Regional High School in 1990, and after studying journalism in Ontario, he returned to P.E.I.

Career: King has worked for various media outlets, including as a reporter with P.E.I.'s The Eastern Graphic and The Guardian. Before starting his own public relations company in 2013, he served in several communications roles, including as communications director to former premier Pat Binns and to the Mi'kmaq Confederacy of Prince Edward Island.

Family: King married Jana Hemphill in 1999. They have three children -- Jacob, Camdyn and Callum. The couple operate Storybrook Stables, a horse farm in Brookfield, P.E.I.

Quote: "We haven't shied away from challenges over the last four years, and we're certainly not going to shy away from them for the next four years," he told supporters Monday night. "Tonight we party, tonight we celebrate. But tomorrow we get back to work rebuilding this province and making it the best place to live," King said on April 3 after his party's victory.

