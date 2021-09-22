A look at the first day of proof of vaccination rule in Greater Sudbury

The proof of COVID-19 vaccination system took effect Wednesday, requiring proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, bars, gyms, cinemas and casinos and indoor recreational facilities.

In Sudbury, businesses and other facilities were checking to ensure patrons had certification of two doses of an approved vaccine at least two weeks before, along with government-issued identification.

A new checkpoint has been set up at the YMCA to check the status of members.

"There are a few people who had forgot or didn't realize that today was the day, so we unfortunately had to turn people away," said Kendra McIsaac of the YMCA.

"But again you know, it's not our guidelines, it's that of the province so we are just following the rules that are in place for us."

Jean-Jacques Arseneault has been a member at the Y for 20 years and fully supports the new proof of vaccination rule.

"It's another layer of safety and when you are in the public you never know who has been vaccinated," Arseneault said.

"We are just trying to protect not just ourselves but kids in school … So I think it's very important for everyone to be vaccinated and this gives us another layer of assurance that the people we are surrounded by are vaccinated."

But at Tutti Frutti, a South End restaurant, the owner said the new rule is another responsibility being put on businesses.

"The sanitation, the contact tracing and now adding the checking of the passports, it's very, very difficult and time consuming," said Denise Boyer.

However, Boyer said most customers are understanding.

"For the most part customers are complying," she said. "I have had to turn away seven people already this morning because they didn't have the vaccination. I had one couple that were very angry … they didn't make a fuss. They just said a few words and left."

In a tweet Public Health Sudbury and Districts is asking people to be kind to workers asking for proof of vaccination, reminding the public they don't make the rules.